Amy Carlberg
Posted 55 minutes ago
10 restaurants near Budweiser Stage in Toronto

Restaurants near Budweiser Stage in Toronto tend to be crowd-pleasers, which is perfect for when you’re with a large group and just need some fuel before and after an event. However, that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice quality for convenience. These spots will add that finishing touch to a big night out.

Here are my picks for where to eat or drink near Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Pennies

Sliders are basically the ultimate concert fuel, so this spot on Strachan is great for a show-adjacent bite and beer.

Liberty Commons

Sample some Big Rock beers before or after an event at Budweiser Stage in this huge space complete with a patio and bottle shop.

Old York

This relaxed Niagara Street bar and grill is a hidden gem for unwinding with beers.

Roywoods

Jerk chicken sandwiches can be quickly picked up from this venerable takeout spot on Fort York Boulevard.

Rosina

Pizza really hits the spot when you’re hitting up a concert, and this King West restaurant is ready to provide it.

Harry’s

This diner near the No Frills in Parkdale serves burgers, beers and shots until late, so it’s perfect for a post-concert fuel-up.

Maurya East Indian

Burgers can get a little boring, so head to this roti place in Liberty Village for fare that’s still comforting but isn’t pub grub.

Maxx’s Kitchen

This restaurant up a set of stairs inside Hotel X serves laid-back but slightly sophisticated pub fare that’s perfect for satisfying pre- or post-concert hunger.

King Rustic

This hangout near King and Strachan is reliable for accessible bar eats and drinks.

Local Public Eatery

Liberty Village has this accessible restobar with a big patio, so it fits perfectly into a full day of fun in the sun.

