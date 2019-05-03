The top 5 new restaurants on Queen West

New restaurants on Queen West include a handful of great new Japanese places, a spot for plant-based Asian and a downtown outpost of a popular Caribbean joint.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants on Queen West.

This udon spot with origins in NYC now has an outpost near Queen and Augusta behind a minimalist facade.

Toronto could always use more ramen, and we just got it in the form of this Queen and McCaul location of a noodle house.

Some of the best jerk chicken and patties in the city are now available at this takeout spot near Queen and Spadina.

The Planta folks are at it again, this time with a vegan Asian concept that took the place of Nota Bene near Osgoode station.

This recently opened place near Queen and McCaul does ramen with creamy tonkotsu as well as charcoal-infused broths.