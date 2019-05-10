The top 10 burgers you can eat at Toronto bars

Burgers are a staple on menus at Toronto bars alongside wings, pizza and fries, but they're just better at some places. Here are some spots where you might find yourself drinking the night away and find your stomach grumbling, but don't want to settle for ending the night and stepping out for a Big Mac.

Here are my picks for the top burgers you can eat at Toronto bars.

This Parkdale diner is known not only for slinging shots and beer but also some fantastic burgers, including ones made with chorizo.

Brockton Village is home to this sleepy haunt with beer and sports on TV plus an incredible burger on a house bun with house cheese.

Parkdale has this tiny bar that offers both a classic banquet smash burger and one topped with chilli sauce and hickory sticks.

The "Nono Burger" at this Dundas West sports bar is topped with smoked cheddar, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and potato strings, and the double cheeseburger has the classic American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and "dock sauce."

The burger at this Dundas West soul joint with live music has two patties, cheese, bacon, crispy onions and secret sauce.

Martin's buns for quarter-pound burgers are imprinted with this King West bar's signature pig logo.

Burgers on pretzel buns (including a Beyond Meat version with banana ketchup) are available at this neon-lit Little Italy bar with live DJs.

This Riverside bar is known for two things: cocktails, and an absolutely classic blue ribbon prime rib brisket burger.

A double smash burger at this lively bar in the Gerrard and Jones area is made with a house bun and house cheese.

Give your burger at this Bloordale bar an unusual upgrade with optional add-ons like boar bacon and kangaroo meat.