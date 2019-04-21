Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 23 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
cheap brunch toronto

10 cheap brunch restaurants in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 23 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Brunch has never been more expensive in Toronto, but there are still a handful of places where you can break your fast on the weekend for cheap. These places all have great options for your morning favourites for under $10.

Here are my picks for some cheap brunch options in Toronto. 

Okay Okay Diner

You can get thick-sliced French toast, buttermilk pancakes or three egg breakfasts for below the $10 mark at this Leslieville spot.

The Tulip

This old school steakhouse in Leslieville that's been around for almost 100 years also does affordable two-egg breakfasts.

Figs

Pancakes, French toast, latkes and "quintessential" breakfasts are all priced under $10 at this restaurant at Queen and Parliament.

King’s Diner

On Kingston in the Beaches, this place does a variety of simple breakfasts for cheap, even steak and eggs.

Frankie’s Diner

Three-egg breakfasts, pancakes, French toast and waffles can be had for cheap at this gritty diner At Queen and Ossington.

Chew Chew’s Diner

Eggs and pancakes are always reasonably priced at this all day breakfast place at Carlton and Sherbourne.

Apollo Eleven

This place on Bathurst always has good deals on eggs with peameal, steak, or smoked meat, as well as a number of omelettes.

Bloor Jane Restaurant

This scrappy spot right at Jane and Bloor serves all kinds of omelettes and a two-egg breakfast special for low prices. 

Coach House

An eccentric 40-year-old spot near Yonge and Bloor, this restaurant serves cheap all-day breakfasts of eggs, pancakes, French toast and waffles.

Honey B Hives

Those in the know love this Scarborough spot on Markham Road for a cheap breakfast that can skate in under $5.

Lead photo by

@mitchellwong111

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 cheap brunch restaurants in Toronto

Toronto restaurants want you to fork over hundreds for your brunch

Toronto's favourite cheese store just launched a food truck

Toronto restaurants seek alternatives to pricey reservation service OpenTable

The top 10 fish and chips in Etobicoke

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bluestone Lane, Plan B Burgers, Koh Lipe, Thirstea, Mineral

One of Toronto's most popular Italian restaurants is closing

Eataly's first Toronto location is opening later this year