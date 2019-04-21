10 cheap brunch restaurants in Toronto

Brunch has never been more expensive in Toronto, but there are still a handful of places where you can break your fast on the weekend for cheap. These places all have great options for your morning favourites for under $10.

Here are my picks for some cheap brunch options in Toronto.

You can get thick-sliced French toast, buttermilk pancakes or three egg breakfasts for below the $10 mark at this Leslieville spot.

This old school steakhouse in Leslieville that's been around for almost 100 years also does affordable two-egg breakfasts.

Pancakes, French toast, latkes and "quintessential" breakfasts are all priced under $10 at this restaurant at Queen and Parliament.

On Kingston in the Beaches, this place does a variety of simple breakfasts for cheap, even steak and eggs.

Three-egg breakfasts, pancakes, French toast and waffles can be had for cheap at this gritty diner At Queen and Ossington.

Eggs and pancakes are always reasonably priced at this all day breakfast place at Carlton and Sherbourne.

This place on Bathurst always has good deals on eggs with peameal, steak, or smoked meat, as well as a number of omelettes.

This scrappy spot right at Jane and Bloor serves all kinds of omelettes and a two-egg breakfast special for low prices.

An eccentric 40-year-old spot near Yonge and Bloor, this restaurant serves cheap all-day breakfasts of eggs, pancakes, French toast and waffles.

Those in the know love this Scarborough spot on Markham Road for a cheap breakfast that can skate in under $5.