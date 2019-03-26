Eat & Drink
Union Station's big summer market returns this spring

Spring is in the air, and with that comes market season. One market in particular to get excited about is Union Station's big summer market.

Union Summer is set to return the transit hub with a season of events, activities and programming beginning on May 31.

After a short hiatus, Union Summer returned last year with tons of stellar programming, including live performances by local musicians like Iskwe and Shy Kids, movie nights, dance classes, arts showcases and a huge lineup of food and drink options.

Goodies from Union Station's food court will be on hand, while last year's vendor list included Union ChickenAmano PastaWVRSTRoywoodsThe Plant YYZMean BaoHarry’s Burgers and The Carbon Bar.

There will also be a licensed bar with drinks provided by a local brewery and lots of specialty desserts, with places like Bananza and Fugo having dropped by in the past.

Look forward to a season of fun among the perpetual construction from May 31 to August 3.

