Outdoor market coming back to Union Station this summer

After a hiatus last year due to construction, one of Toronto's most popular outdoor markets is returning. 

That's right, Union Summer — the outdoor market in front of Union station — is back and it kicks off on July 1.   

The Twitter account for Union Station posted an odious message earlier today about the return of the market with the #UnionSummer.

 Does this mean we can hope to look forward to the return of the instagrammable sign? 

In 2016 the market was home to a wide range of food vendors including favourites like Momofuku Milk Bar and Eva's Original Chimneys, so it'll be super exciting to see what's in store for us this year. 

While full details are not yet announced, the market will be open daily and hanging around for a good month-and-a-half: it's scheduled to pack up on August 19. 

Jesse Milns

