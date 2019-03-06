Toronto neighbourhood doesn't want popular cafe to serve booze

One of downtown Toronto's coolest concept cafes, Fix Coffee + Bikes—a legitimate coffee bar that also happens to be a legitimate bicycle repair shop and art gallery—wants to add booze to its menu, too.

The idea makes sense, considering that the unit at 80 Gladstone (between Dundas and Queen) already has a big beautiful space with plenty of seating, an outdoor patio and a thriving community of loyal patrons.

That said, it also has neighbours, some of whom were less than thrilled to hear of another bar in the area.

It could be argued that Fix is a part of West Queen West, which is already popping with bars, pubs and clubs.

Residents of Little Portugal say that it's on their turf, however, as the store is slightly north of the Queen West strip.

Some of those residents are so upset by the Amsterdam-style bike cafe's recent liquor licence application that they've launched a petition to stop it.

The team at @FixCoffeeBikes have built a great space, and fostered a wonderful community within it. Hope to see this get resolved and @anabailaoTO support a great business! — Steve Krysak (@stevekrysak) March 6, 2019

Dozens of residents attended a community meeting last week to discuss the issue with City Councillor Ana Bailao, whose ward includes Fix Coffee + Bikes.

Their concerns include "alcohol madness" creeping into the area, according to The Star, as well the possibility of more bars opening nearby.

The owner of the business, Fred Sztabinski, is surprised by the reaction to his application, which seeks to serve alcohol only until 9 p.m., and only indoors.

It remains to be seen whether local cyclists will be able to chill out with a beer while getting their bikes fixed at the shop one day, though Bailao herself says she hopes both sides can come to an agreement in the spirit of community building.