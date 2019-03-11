This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, High Park Spicy House, Papa John's, Osmow's

Eat & Drink
This week on DineSafe, we learn that a Indian restaurant on Dundas got shutdown by Toronto health inspectors. High Park Spicy House racked up three infractions—one involving rodents. Yikes!

Discover what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Hansen's Danish Pastry Shop (1017 Pape Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to maintain records of food purchased for one year.
Kenzo Ramen (4860 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Calabria Bakery (1772 Midland Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Jack Astor's (1090 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Leela Indian Food Bar (3108 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage shelves designed to protect against contamination.
Live Organic Food Bar (264 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: March 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Booster Juice (65 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Schnitzel Queen (211 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: March 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Silver Spoon (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 6, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
High Park Spicy House (3020 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (Rodents).
Osmow's (4205 Keele St.)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Papa John's (255 Dundas St. East)
  • Inspected on: March 7, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rosewood Chinese Cuisine (463 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 8, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

