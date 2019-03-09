The top 10 restaurants near the Toronto Island airport

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
restaurants toronto island airport

Restaurants near the Toronto Island airport are great for a fast meal before or after a flight, or a lengthy catch-up session at the end of a long trip. Welcome someone to the city, celebrate a homecoming or just pick up something quick when you're exhausted from any of these airport-adjacent places.

Here are my picks for restaurants near the Toronto Island airport.

Roywoods

Just a short ways up Bathurst at CityPlace lies this takeout spot for ultra-satisfying and ultra spicy jerk. Prices are reasonable and hours are late to accommodate any schedule or budget.

Sansotei Ramen

Nothing says welcome home like a bowl of steamy soup, so go grab one from this CityPlace ramen spot.

Indian Roti House 

Not much is easier to order or more filling than a roti meal, and fortunately you can grab one at this spot minutes from the airport right at Robertson Crescent and Queens Quay. 

Amsterdam BrewHouse 

Go from one vacation to another outpost of the Amsterdam beer brand complete with a huge patio and Muskoka chairs at the water's edge near Queens Quay and Robertson Crescent. 

Pie Bar 

Pick up a pizza or dine in on carbonara at this place with major views situated in the Queens Quay Terminal area.  

Goodman Pub 

You can see planes flying in from this laid back bar in Queens Quay Terminal with a crowd pleasing menu and stunning Harbourfront views. 

Joe Bird 

Elevated takes on fried chicken and lawn games await in Queens Quay terminal at this fast casual option overlooking the water that also has a takeout window styled after a food truck. 

Guirei

General Japanese food can be found at this restaurant that's barely steps from the Toronto island airport at Queens Quay and Bathurst.

Iruka Sushi

Those searching for the comforts only sushi can offer after a long flight will be pleased to find this spot right on their way back into the city right at Bathurst and Queens Quay. 

Hunters Landing

A Landing location on Fort York pumps out reliable bar food and cocktails strong enough to make you forget all about airport security.  

Jesse Milns at Pie Bar

