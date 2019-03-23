Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago

dundas west station

The top 10 restaurants near Dundas West station



Restaurants near Dundas West station aren't limited to the McDonald's accessible from inside the subway. There's actually a great Irish pub, some excellent shepherd's pie, cocktails, tacos and more all within a few minutes of Dundas and Bloor.

Here are my picks for restaurants near Dundas West station.

King Slice

This old school joint slings some of the best pies and biggest slices around until late, with obligatory herb garlic oil.

Whelan's Gate

One of Toronto's best Irish pubs, this place has plenty of atmosphere, lots of space and a killer menu.

Viajero Cantina

Tacos and tapas can be nibbled on alongside theatrical cocktails at this cozy little hangout serving fusion Mexican.

Uncle Smoke

BBQ plates are served at this casual spot that's far and away one of the better options for takeout conveniently located around here.

Bandit Brewery

Just a short walk from the station is this local brewery that also does great bar food, like deep fried cheese curds as well as brunch.

Osaka Sushi

Every neighbourhood needs a reliable sushi spot, and this one is close enough to the subway station, but still has a classy feel and offers quality Japanese.

Jessy's Pizza

You can find Halifax donair and all kinds of loaded pizzas just a few minutes from the station at this no-frills takeout spot.

Mean Bao

This outpost of a popular bao joint is a great place for quickly picking up dumplings and all kinds of bao.

Gaslight

A chill menu matches the relaxed atmosphere at this dim bar with a hidden gem of a patio.

The Wicket

Some of the best shepherd's pie in the city can be had at this local pub less than ten minutes from Dundas West station.

Hector Vasquez at Viajero Cantina

