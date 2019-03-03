Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for February

New restaurants in Toronto are really classing up the city. The shortest month of the year could always use a little sparkle to liven up the grey days, and these restaurants have all the bubbly, tacos, pizza and sushi you need to get through the last few weeks of hibernation before spring.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month. 

Fet Zun 

Anthony Rose has executed a new concept in the Dupont space that used to be home to Bar Begonia, serving Jewish middle eastern food. 

La Chingada

Drinks with upside-down Coronas in them, tacos, street corn and Latin American sandwiches are what this new Dundas West casual spot is all about.

Annex Commons

This classy combination space that houses iterations of both seven lives and big trouble pizza is found at the base of the Annex Hotel

Grand Cru Deli

A deli meets a wine bar in this sophisticated new space at Richmond and John.

Hutaoli

A cross between a sort of music wonderland and a Chinese restaurant, the presentation of feasts at this Markham newcomer is equalled only by the interior design.

The Shozan Room

Sushi and other Japanese eats can now be found at this restaurant on Ossington. 

Aviator 

The Danforth East now has this restaurant with slick design and an eclectic bistro menu.

Ten

This ten-seat chef’s counter is now open in Brockton Village, serving spartan but elevated dishes.

Cru

Lunch and dinner menus that change weekly as well as seasonally are now being served at this restaurant in the Financial District.

Awas Tea Noodle

Just as it sounds, this new Taiwanese restaurant in Chinatown serves up tea and noodles.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Annex Commons

