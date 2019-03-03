New restaurants in Toronto are really classing up the city. The shortest month of the year could always use a little sparkle to liven up the grey days, and these restaurants have all the bubbly, tacos, pizza and sushi you need to get through the last few weeks of hibernation before spring.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Anthony Rose has executed a new concept in the Dupont space that used to be home to Bar Begonia, serving Jewish middle eastern food.

Drinks with upside-down Coronas in them, tacos, street corn and Latin American sandwiches are what this new Dundas West casual spot is all about.

This classy combination space that houses iterations of both seven lives and big trouble pizza is found at the base of the Annex Hotel.

A deli meets a wine bar in this sophisticated new space at Richmond and John.

A cross between a sort of music wonderland and a Chinese restaurant, the presentation of feasts at this Markham newcomer is equalled only by the interior design.

Sushi and other Japanese eats can now be found at this restaurant on Ossington.

The Danforth East now has this restaurant with slick design and an eclectic bistro menu.

This ten-seat chef’s counter is now open in Brockton Village, serving spartan but elevated dishes.

Lunch and dinner menus that change weekly as well as seasonally are now being served at this restaurant in the Financial District.

Just as it sounds, this new Taiwanese restaurant in Chinatown serves up tea and noodles.