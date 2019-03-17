Popular Japanese ramen chain opening first Toronto location

We love our noodle soups here in Toronto, and almost none more so than the almighty ramen. That means we're always happy to be the first to welcome a new ramen chain to the country.

Hakata Ikkousha Ramen is opening their first Canadian location in Toronto at 249 Queen Street West. They'll be soft opening to the public on March 23 at noon, and the first 50 bowls of ramen served will be free. Though they'll be serving just 400 bowls of ramen that day, the rest will all be 50 per cent off.

They promise "authentic tonkotsu ramen," and were founded over 15 years ago in Fukuoka, which is actually where tonkotsu ramen originated. Hakata-style ramen (Hakata refers to a part of Fukuoka) typically has a creamy, milky pork bone broth and thinner noodles.

They already have 70 stores worldwide, including locations in Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and the States.

"IKKOUSHA means this is a place to bring one and more happiness to all of our customers, staff and connected people," reads the Instagram account for their Toronto location.