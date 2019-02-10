One of Toronto's favourite breakfast sandwich shops has shut down

Bringing home the bacon is tough in a city like Toronto, but it’s even harder now that one of our fave spots for bacon sandwiches is closed.

The Instagram bio for Rashers in Leslieville now reads, “Permanently Closed.” The restaurant had been on the market for about four months.

For some time there was a sign up saying they were taking an extended vacation, but it seems it’s never ended. For a while Rashers had a second location on Ossington which closed previously.

Whether or not the Rashers folks are stranded in some sunny oasis, the restaurant moving in is bringing the island heat: the spot will soon become home to a My Roti Place.