Popular Toronto restaurant shut down over rent dispute

If you've noticed it looks like the lights are on but nobody's home at Copetin at King and Church, for the time being you're kind of right. Copetin's lease is up for renegotiation, hence the property being listed online.

Celebrity owner Claudio Aprile says it's standard procedure for landlords during negotiations.

The property was on a 10-year lease, which is now up. It's been in Aprile's hands the entire time, as Origin opened in the space in 2010.

There were two other locations at Liberty Village and Bayview Village that closed in 2014 and 2016 respectively, with the original King location closing in 2017.

The space didn't sit empty for long. Copetin opened on King in June 2017, Origin having only closed in January. The new concept made good use of the spacious corner patio with an outdoor cantina, and served Aprile's signature fine dining cuisine with Latin American roots.

As for what's coming next for Aprile and the restaurant space at King and Church, only time will tell.

While you're waiting, check out his new grocery store Coppa's Fresh Chops when it opens soon at 1 York Street.