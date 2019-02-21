Eat & Drink
cafe in toronto

10 places to drink in Toronto while you get work done

Places to drink in Toronto while you get work done know a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down. Or in this case, a glass of nice wine or beer helps you power through the last hour or two of working. These cafes have WiFi and plenty of outlets, plus classy beverage options to inspire. 

Here are my picks for cafes in Toronto where you can drink while you work. 

Broadview Hotel Cafe + Bar

Stop in at the lobby bar of this Riverside hotel to use the WiFi and sip on a glass of bubbly in a sophisticated environment that’s sure to enlighten. 

One in the Only

There's WiFi at this cafe next to the well-known beer bar on the Danforth, where you won’t look out of place on your laptop in the cozy wood-ensconced interior. 

Dineen Outpost

Cocktails are served alongside coffee at this Leslieville cafe so you have a pick-me-up for both the beginning and end of a work session here. 

Boxcar Social

Multiple locations of this cafe bar tend to have lots of tables good for meeting and spreading out, plus WiFi for all Internet needs. The Temperance outpost provides a central location for meetings too. 

Tequila Bookworm 

Queen West has this multi-level bar with lots of nooks to hide in while you focus and connect to WiFi, but lots of craft beer and other drink options to keep you from overthinking things. Sit by a garage door window on the ground floor so you can people-watch during breaks.

Odin

An Internet connection and airy Scandinavian design are all you need to get started on that pesky project at this Corktown cafe. That, and beer and wine from Niagara and Prince Edward County.

Lit Espresso 

Pizza, panini, espresso, booze and WiFi make light work of long laptop sessions at several locations of this cafe including one near Bloor and Runnymede.

Dock on Queen

Comfy couches and craft beer make work feel like a vacation at this Leslieville cafe.

Field Trip 

Craft beer, house plants and a patio at this Bloorcourt bar make working on the WiFi here feel like a vacation. It's a highly coveted feeling, though, so you’ll have to arrive early to beat the crowds and snag a spot.

Page One Cafe

This cafe near the Ryerson campsus not only serves craft tall boys, they also have fibre optic WiFi with super fast download and upload speeds of 1GB for those tough projects that require a beer and a strong internet connection.

