Another popular Toronto nightclub is closing

Another club bites the dust in downtown Toronto after four years of dolling out beats and bottle service in the unts unts unts neighbourhood of King West.

Same Nightclub, which took over Cobra's old space on King between Brant and Spadina in 2015, announced on Tuesday that this coming weekend would be its last in business.

"After four amazing years, it saddens us to say that this will be our last weekend of operation," reads a message posted to the club's Facebook page.

"We'd like to thank each and every one of our amazing customers for continuously supporting us throughout these years. We'd also like to thank our hard-working staff and managing partners for providing us with such an unforgettable environment."

A reason for the closure has yet to be made public and there's no word yet on what's next for the enormous space or the team behind Same, save for a couple of parties.

Yes, like so many other clubs in the district that have closed in recent years, Same is going out with multiple goodbye bashes on February 1 and February 2 (so... tonight and tomorrow night).

"SAME, you will never be forgotten. We'll make sure of that this weekend!" writes the club.

"Let's give King Street West something to remember! Come join us as we bid farewell to a place many of us called our home."