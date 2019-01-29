Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto businesses closed weather

Toronto restaurants are taking a snow day

Posts by Toronto restaurants and bars announcing weather-related closures are sweeping across Instagram today. Places like Viaggio and Billy's Diner are announcing closures on their social media.

With temperatures expected to plummet tonight so that it feels like -30 C, it’s unlikely at the end of the day many are going to want to wine and dine.

More likely, they’ll be heading home to PJs and soup (after battling their commute, that is) if they even came in to work at all.

Not to worry, though, you won’t have to grill your own cheese for long. Many businesses will likely reopen for their next usual service, because they miss you as much as you miss them.

However, there are a couple businesses that are battling through the storm to remain open, so hit those up if you just can’t work up the energy to pour your own drinks and make your own dinner at the end of a long, cold day after a record snowfall in Toronto.

