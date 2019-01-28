Toronto's Japanese brunch cafe suddenly shuts down

If you’re the type that likes sushi and eggs benny for brunch, you’re now out of luck in the Harbord Village area.

J’s Apron, known for serving both items concurrently as well as lots of other fusion dishes and sandwiches, has abruptly closed without warning.

Apparently owner Inseok Jang, a.k.a. James, is closing J’s Apron to work on a brand new top secret project in another location.

The concept itself remains mysterious, but while J’s focused mainly on brunch and lunch, this new idea would focus more on lunch and dinner. Let’s hope that means sushi and katsu might still be involved in some way.

The spot was open for just a little over a year at 96 Harbord Street.

There’s no official word yet on what will be taking over the space, but fortunately, there are still lots of other options for Japanese brunch in the city.