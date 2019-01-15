The top 5 restaurants for your keto diet in Toronto

Restaurants that suit a keto diet in Toronto don’t all have to have specific ketogenic menus or items, but these ones do! These places cater to the health craze by providing options that adhere to the diet’s recommendations, which tend to involve drastically reducing your intake of carbs and sugar.

Here are my picks for restaurants for your keto diet in Toronto.

This Bloorcourt restaurant, cafe and bar has a whole menu of keto choices including pub faves like burgers on salad or keto buns, butter chicken, wings, poutine, and breakfasts like avocado toasts and omelettes.

This burger chain with multiple locations throughout Toronto got even more popular when it introduced gluten-free, low-carb keto buns to its menu.

A juice bar on Port Union in Scarborough, this place does keto meals like BLTs, grilled cheese, meatballs, shepherd’s pie and pizza, plus snacks like cookies and sausage pinwheels with all the nutrition info readily available.

Keto boxes, salads and bowls as well as breakfasts of scrambles and waffles can be found at this health-focused spot in Roncesvalles Village.

Locations of this pub in Leslieville and at Yonge and Eglinton have a keto symbol next to items like Cobb salad and beef tartare tostadas so you know exactly what sticks to your diet. It’s also easy to make substitutions like cauliflower crust, chicken skin chips or sugar-free sauce here.