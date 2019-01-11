Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurants toronto sale

10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

There are always a decent number of restaurants up for sale in Toronto, and in that bunch there are usually a couple gems and surprises. Only time will tell whether these iconic spots will be taken to the next level or changed completely.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto that are for sale right now.

LaVinia

This Spanish small plates restaurant in Etobicoke is renting for $3400 and selling for $275,000.

The One That Got Away

This popular fish and chips restaurant at busy King and Portland is selling for $129,000.

Imm Thai

Newly renovated with an asking price of $199,000, this Thai restaurant in Little Italy is looking for a buyer.

Bacon Nation/Canadian Breakfast Bar 

This shrine to bacon and breakfast is up for grabs for $149,000 and comes with a coveted Kensington patio.

Toronto Grill

This business near Osgoode station may have just recently turned over, but it’s already looking for someone to transform it again with an asking price of $199,000.

Gazi Meze Bar

This spacious lounge is perfect for events but often stood empty: maybe for $149,000 a new owner could make it into the Danforth’s next hotspot.

Field Trip Cafe

This licensed side street cafe in Bloorcourt is always packed, has a patio, and is right across from the new Paradise on Bloor, making it worth the $229,000 price tag.

Bombay Street Food

This breezy restaurant near Bay and Wellesley has a rent of $17,889 all in and a price of $299,000.

Kiza

With two floors each with their own bar, a stage, full kitchen, and no noise restrictions, the sale of this spot could spark the start of something new and exciting at Queen and Parliament.

Wilder 

This Keele Street cafe that supplied the area with healthy breakfasts and coffee is selling for $118,000.

