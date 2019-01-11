10 restaurants in Toronto you can buy right now

There are always a decent number of restaurants up for sale in Toronto, and in that bunch there are usually a couple gems and surprises. Only time will tell whether these iconic spots will be taken to the next level or changed completely.

Here are some restaurants in Toronto that are for sale right now.

This Spanish small plates restaurant in Etobicoke is renting for $3400 and selling for $275,000.

This popular fish and chips restaurant at busy King and Portland is selling for $129,000.

Newly renovated with an asking price of $199,000, this Thai restaurant in Little Italy is looking for a buyer.

This shrine to bacon and breakfast is up for grabs for $149,000 and comes with a coveted Kensington patio.

This business near Osgoode station may have just recently turned over, but it’s already looking for someone to transform it again with an asking price of $199,000.

This spacious lounge is perfect for events but often stood empty: maybe for $149,000 a new owner could make it into the Danforth’s next hotspot.

This licensed side street cafe in Bloorcourt is always packed, has a patio, and is right across from the new Paradise on Bloor, making it worth the $229,000 price tag.

This breezy restaurant near Bay and Wellesley has a rent of $17,889 all in and a price of $299,000.

With two floors each with their own bar, a stage, full kitchen, and no noise restrictions, the sale of this spot could spark the start of something new and exciting at Queen and Parliament.

This Keele Street cafe that supplied the area with healthy breakfasts and coffee is selling for $118,000.