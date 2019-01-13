The top 5 new restaurants in Toronto that don't take reservations

New restaurants in Toronto are being noticed more for what they’re not doing lately: taking reservations. This might sound inconvenient at first, but a lot of these smaller spots are doing off-the-cuff menus inspired by street food in foreign countries.

Here's a round-up of new restaurants in Toronto that don’t take reservations.

This new Russian restaurant in Harbord Village is walk-ins only after 6:30 p.m.

It’s first come, first serve at this Bloordale Korean restaurant if you can find it hidden behind a veil of graffiti and metal grating.

Prepare to wait for a table for a fabulous Middle Eastern weekend brunch including hummus made with tahini produced on site at this Geary Avenue cafe.

This Bloorcourt Vietnamese restaurant has very limited seating so there are no reservations to get a taste of their delicious pho.

There are no reservations for seats at this legendary ramen shop right near Broadview station, so it’s best of luck if you want to cross it off your bucket list.