This Week on DineSafe: Cibo, Pho Orchid, Starbucks, The Fry, Tim Hortons, Batl, McDonald's

This week on DineSafe we learn that, not one, but two Toronto spots were closed down by health inspectors. A popular Chinese bakery and a pho restaurant each got red carded. 

See what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Ding Dong Pastries and Cafe (321 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: December 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.
Mabel's (323 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: December 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Starbucks (1 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: December 10, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Batl (1245 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: December 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Osmow's (790 Military Rd.)
  • Inspected on: December 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Pamier Kabob (119 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: December 11, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cibo (522 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: December 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
The Emmet Ray (924 College St.)
  • Inspected on: December 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lakeview Restaurant (1132 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: December 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
McDonald's (4808 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: December 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pho Orchid (124 Chesnut St.)
  • Inspected on: December 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard
Universal Grill (1071 Shaw St.)
  • Inspected on: December 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
The Fry (524 Bloor St. East)
  • Inspected on: December 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 1, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Nord Bistro (406 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: December 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Tim Hortons (1681 Lake Shore Blvd. East)
  • Inspected on: December 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.
The Mod Club (722 College St.)
  • Inspected on: December 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

