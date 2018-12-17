This Week on DineSafe: Cibo, Pho Orchid, Starbucks, The Fry, Tim Hortons, Batl, McDonald's

This week on DineSafe we learn that, not one, but two Toronto spots were closed down by health inspectors. A popular Chinese bakery and a pho restaurant each got red carded.

See what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Ding Dong Pastries and Cafe (321 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: December 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.

Inspected on: December 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Starbucks (1 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: December 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Batl (1245 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: December 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: December 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Pamier Kabob (119 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: December 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cibo (522 King St. West)

Inspected on: December 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

The Emmet Ray (924 College St.)

Inspected on: December 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lakeview Restaurant (1132 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: December 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: December 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pho Orchid (124 Chesnut St.)

Inspected on: December 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard

Universal Grill (1071 Shaw St.)

Inspected on: December 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

The Fry (524 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: December 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 1, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Nord Bistro (406 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: December 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tim Hortons (1681 Lake Shore Blvd. East)

Inspected on: December 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service containers.

The Mod Club (722 College St.)