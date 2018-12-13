The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

New Mexican restaurants in Toronto all have one thing in common: fantastic tortillas. This comes as no surprise seeing one of the New Mexican places that opened this year doubles as a masa wholesaler.

Here are my picks for the top new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Tortillas at this College St. restaurant are cooked on a traditional clay comal over an open flame, then stuffed with things like beans, cabbage and quesillo and accompanied by salsas. This spot also does ceviches and steaks.

This Bloor and Lansdowne spot finally called it quits with its previous incarnation as Filipino restaurant Dolly’s and has turned back to Playa Cabana’s bread and butter: Mexican. Tortas, tacos and margaritas are on the menu in the revamped space.

This humble industrial spot on Bathurst just north of Dundas is now pumping out wholesale masa and tortillas. They're used to make some of the finest fast tacos currently available in the city, available in varieties like tinga de pollo, carne asada, pescado, bistec and rajas poblanas.

Blue corn tortillas with cheese in between them for the shells of gourmet tacos distinguish this Mexican spot on Roncesvalles. Opt for a gourmet seafood taco or a simpler street taco, like chicken on a white tortilla.

At long last, vegans have a place for upscale Mexican on Richmond in the Financial District. Tostadas are topped with cauliflower and well, maybe it’s not so Mexican, but, there’s a great veggie burger on the menu here as well.