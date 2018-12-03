The CN Tower is hosting its first ever New Year's Eve party

At the end of this month, for the first time in history, you can dance the night away on a two-tier glass floor roughly 1,136 feet above downtown Toronto.

The CN tower is opening up both of its main observation decks to the public this year for New Year's Eve, which is a first—and not only because both have been going through renovations in recent years.

Normally, the iconic tower's upper levels are only rented out for special events during the holiday season. Dinner at 360 Restaurant is always an option, but this party isn't a quiet, romantic affair. It's a party.

JUST ANNOUNCED! #NewYearsEve party at the #CNTower! No other party in town has this view. Ring in the New Year and start 2019 off from on top of Toronto. Book your tickets now before they sell out. https://t.co/jvtIKzVrLc pic.twitter.com/o4tfrIPhPP — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) December 3, 2018

"Start 2019 from on top of Toronto!" reads the CN Tower's website. "Dance the night away to Rock and Roll Oldies, Dance and Top Forty hits on the newly installed Glass Floor on the renovated main observation level."

Buying a $90 ticket to this event will get you access to both the LookOut and Glass Floor levels of the CN Tower, passed hors d’oeuvres, as well as live action food stations serving up such local favourites as roast beef tenderloin and tacos.

Party favours also include poutine at midnight, a dessert buffet extravaganza, a cash bar, and making people on Instagram jealous of how fabulous your views are.

If you're leery of heights, this might not be the event for you—but if you've been looking for an excuse to check out the CN Tower's newly-revamped sky digs, here's the link for tickets.

Because nothing says "bring on 2019" like going high (as in high, high, high in the sky) drama.