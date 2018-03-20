The CN Tower just got a makeover

Toronto's most iconic structure is being changed for the better, bit by bit – but only on the inside.

A full renovation of the CN Tower's main observation level has been underway for almost a year now, with an expected completion date sometime in June.

Upgrades to the observation deck will bring new food and drink offerings, as well as two new, floor-to-ceiling panoramic window walls – both of which are already in place.

Phase 1 of our renovation is now open to the public and here’s how it looks! While we’re still under construction, you can travel 33 storeys higher to SkyPod complimentary, while we finish up Phase 2 of our renos. Come and check out the new space & the awesome views for yourself! pic.twitter.com/mS4R7h6mFB — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) March 20, 2018

Parts of the tower are still off-access, but the attraction announced today that "phase 1" of its renovations had been completed, and that the LookOut level is open to the public once again.

"As we continue to improve your experience with our Phase 2 construction, we're elevating you 33 storeys higher to SkyPod for free," the CN Tower noted on Instagram. "Come and check out the new space and the awesome views for yourself!"

Will do, CN Tower!