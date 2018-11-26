Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
union station food court

Union Station's new food court is now open

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The much-anticipated food court in Union Station is now finally open to the public.

You can now find everything from fast food chains like McDonald’s and Pizza Pizza to local fare such as Roywoods in the 25,000-square-foot emporium.

Patrons packed the food court’s 600 seats on opening day, white bucket chairs intermingling with dark wood tabletops under clustered light fixtures resembling giant white mushroom caps or fluffy clouds.

There are more diverse options in this development that expands the range of cuisines now on offer in the station, including Shanghai 360, Bangkok Buri, Loaded Pierogi and Paramount Fine Foods. The food court hosts 10 vendors in total.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Union Station's new food court is now open

One of Toronto's fanciest Mexican restaurants is closing

This Week on DineSafe: Toronto Christmas Market, Constantine, Wimpy's Diner, Kanpai

One of Toronto's most popular bakeries is opening a second location

Toronto just got a Christmas themed bar

Toronto restaurant struggles to reopen after devastating fire

10 things to eat in Toronto that will warm you up this winter

10 neighbourhoods in Toronto that still don't have a Starbucks