Union Station's new food court is now open

The much-anticipated food court in Union Station is now finally open to the public.

You can now find everything from fast food chains like McDonald’s and Pizza Pizza to local fare such as Roywoods in the 25,000-square-foot emporium.

Patrons packed the food court’s 600 seats on opening day, white bucket chairs intermingling with dark wood tabletops under clustered light fixtures resembling giant white mushroom caps or fluffy clouds.

There are more diverse options in this development that expands the range of cuisines now on offer in the station, including Shanghai 360, Bangkok Buri, Loaded Pierogi and Paramount Fine Foods. The food court hosts 10 vendors in total.