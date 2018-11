Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Hawk & Chick, a Korean-influenced takeaway bento restaurant serving banchan, jjigae and kimbap, is now open at 1426 Dundas Street West in Little Portugal.

Bootleg Smokehouse, a “refined smokehouse,” has opened 64 Spadina Avenue (south of King Street West).

Blua, a Balkan-inspired tapas and cocktail bar, has opened at 395 Keele Street in the Junction.

Indian fine dining restaurant Cumin Kitchen is now open at 1820 Danforth Avenue (by Roseheath Avenue).

Japanese spot You Don Ya has opened at 108 Dundas Street West (at Bay Street).

Saigon House, serving Vietnamese and Thai, is now open at 3393 Yonge Street in North York.

Opening soon

Milky's Coffee opens next month at 760 Dundas Street West (by Bathurst).

Something called HuaJia Rice Noodle will be taking over what was formerly Sarah’s Shawarma and Falafel at 487 Bloor Street West in the Annex.

The Woodlawn Public House will be opening in the space that was previously Monk's Table at 1276 Yonge Street in Summerhill.

