sugo terroni toronto

Popular Toronto Italian restaurants are feuding on Instagram

Mamma mia! Italian restaurants are known for being run by a passionate, fiery bunch, but one Toronto spot thinks another is taking its geotags too far.

Sugo is actually located at Bloor and Lansdowne, but often tags their Instagram posts of epic Italian dishes with other locations, such as Sully’s Boxing, Through Being Cool, and even the AGO.

The locations range far and wide. Some like the bakery next door seem like nods to local neighbours, the gym pays homage to a fierce love of boxing, and tagging their location as revered Italian restaurants like Gio Rana’s in Leslieville feel more like a tribute than a joke or error.

However, lately they’ve been creating a bit more of a stir by tagging their location as high-end restaurants like La Banane, Alo and Gusto 101. One Toronto Italian powerhouse, Terroni, clapped back.

sugo toronto

In this Instagram post, Sugo calls out Terroni for not liking that they tagged their location.

On Thursday, Sugo posted a photo of the night’s pasta special captioned “@terronito doesn't like me Geo Tagging them, They also don't like Seafood and cheese! Sooooooooooooo, Pasta Special Tonight is SHIRMP, CHEESE, TOMATO. Come in Order it, Snap a pic and Geo Tag @terronito and I'll buy you a GLASS OF WINE.”

After that, Terroni reached out on Instagram DMs, which Sugo posted to their story. After Terroni implored Sugo to stop with the geotagging, Sugo fired back by asking that Terroni cut pizza for customers (which they notoriously refuse to do).

sugo terroni

Sugo posted their private Instagram conversation with Terroni to their Instagram Story for all to see.

The DMs make it clear that Sugo’s tags are all in good fun, and are only intended to have the possible side effect of getting the casual little Bloor-Lansdowne Italian restaurant a little attention.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

