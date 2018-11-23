The top 10 bars on Church St. in Toronto

The top bars on Church Street include some of the Gay Village's historic hotspots along with more recent additions. Expect some wholesome entertainment like board games, queer literature, and—of course—drag shows aplenty to go along with your beers and booze.

Here are my picks for the top bars on Church Street.

This iconic gay bar has been the beating heart of the Village since 1989. Grab a drink and watch a cast of budding drag queens and pros alike—including longtime host Georgie Girl—do their thing. And make sure to tip if you like.

This bar is a refuge for lovers of all things nerd. Play a variety of board games while sipping on some smoking, shareable cocktails. They even have a take on the Harry Potter essential Butterbeer.

Who says bookworms don't know how to have fun? Glad Day isn't just Toronto's original queer bookstore, it's also a community event space, cafe, and bar, serving up some tasty cocktails too.

Whether you're looking for a good ol' drag bingo night, a comedy show, mimosa specials, coffee, or even both, this place has it all. Entertainment is abundant here, and the fact there's usually no cover (and free popcorn) is probably why it draws a crowd.

Sitting on a corner in the heart of the Village, this buzzing bar has a simple food menu and cheap drinks to get you through a night of dancing, karaoke and drag shows,

Open early (for a bar) and closing late, there's two floors to explore at this community staple, where you can expect something different happening every day of the week. Hit up Shit Show Sundays for live music or Open Mic night on Thursday.

Head to the second floor of the building to find this OG bar, where you can play an assortment of games like pool and ping pong. There's also weekly events like saucy bingo and VJ's on weekends. If you're looking for laid-back community vibes, this is the spot.

It's drag galore at this Village mainstay, where you're bound to get your dance on. There's performances every night on the first floor of this two-tiered Victorian Home; expect a lineup on weekends.

Pull out your favourite piece of fetish wear and head on over to this leather bar known for a killer patio and dark room. While it's not totally required to be decked out in something tight or even revealing, that's kind of the point. No need to be shy, it's all positive here.

This corner pub does everything well, all while being totally laid-back and casual. Nom on some delicious nachos while imbibing on tons of Belgian beers on their amazing patio.