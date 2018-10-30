All you can eat vegan chicken wings have arrived in Toronto

There's a new unlimited meatless chicken wing night happening in Toronto, meaning vegans can now get in on the gluttony of the AYCE experience.

Mythology, the plant-based restaurant in Parkdale specializing in meat-free comfort foods, is throwing AYCE nights every Monday for their boneless wings made from seitan.

For those who don't know what seitan wings are, they're made from wheat gluten.

They're definitely not meat, but they taste pretty close to it. Mythology will be serving them in their honey garlic, spicy buffalo, or BBQ sauces, with a side of free-range ranch dressing.

Giving The Dirty Bird's fried chicken AYCE nights a run for their money, Mythology will be serving up their vegan wings for $14.99 weekly.

Naturally, you can't make reservations to guarantee your spot, and there's a 90-minute maximum on your meal.