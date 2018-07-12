Eat & Drink
AYCE fried chicken toronto

All you can eat fried chicken has arrived in Toronto

Don't you ever question the "world class" status of Toronto again, haters. 

We just got the ability to eat fried chicken to infinity and beyond, plus all the sides we can fit in our bellies, for less than the cost of most salads in Yorkville so... yeah.   

The popular Toronto-based chicken and waffles chain The Dirty Bird just announced an AYCE "northern fried chicken + fixins" deal for just $19.95 at its location in the Annex.

"Starting next week and every week after that exclusively at our Annex location on Mondays to Wednesdays from 5pm to 9pm we'll be serving ALL YOU CAN EAT #NORTHERNFRIED chicken," reads the caption of an Instagram post from the restaurant on Wednesday.

"That means you can get endless amounts of our lightly-battered bone-in fried chicken with a plethora of sides for just the low low of $19.95!"

The deal won't go live until next Monday, but you can start prepping your body now by looking at photos of literally anything on this Instagram page.

Lead photo by

Dirty Bird

