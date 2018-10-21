10 classy restaurants in Toronto that will treat you right

Classy restaurants in Toronto are where to go to get the star treatment, even if you’re a nobody. Service with a smile is an understatement at these places that pamper every guest with special care and make each service feel like a special occasion.

Here are some classy restaurants in Toronto that will treat you right.

Feel like you’re inside an oil painting when you’re really in East Chinatown at this French restaurant that serves beautifully presented, sumptuous meals with excellent wine.

A regularly changing menu of French dishes and fine wines at this Harbord Village corner spot is fit for both everyday and special occasions.

The expert restaurateurs behind this candlelit Kensington spot have put an unbelievable amount of thought into every element of this place, from the menu to the service to the wallpaper.

Like the name suggests, this Junction restaurant really is anchored by exposed brick, which provides the perfect blank canvas to throw artistically presented plates of food into stunning relief.

Pasta really can make anyone feel comforted and classy at the same time in almost any setting...but this isn’t just any setting. This is Yorkville baby, and this is Drake's favourite place in Toronto’s ritziest neighbourhood to be treated well and eat right.

Wine, light seafood, and a big breezy front window that opens to Gerrard Street in Leslieville make it feel like you don’t have to worry about a thing while you’re in here.

Try not to sound classy saying the name of this restaurant...it’s physically impossible. Gaze down on the beautiful people roaming the streets of Yorkville from this second floor French restaurant decked out with thick white tablecloths and flowery wallpaper.

This restaurant near Queen and Church rolls out the red carpet for all your classiest occasions and celebrations with curated fine wines and elegant plating.

Arching white architecture, excellent service and some of the city’s most delicious food transports you to a Greek island resort at this Financial District restaurant ready to whisk all your cares away at the end of the day.

Treat yourself with martinis galore, seafood and steak at this restaurant with class to spare near the Ritz Carlton on Wellington.