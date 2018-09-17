Toronto ramen joint can't keep up with overwhelming demand

A Toronto ramen joint has blown up in popularity after announcing their inclusion in a museum dedicated solely to ramen in Japan.

It’s a big deal because Ryus Noodle Bar is the only Canadian inclusion ever in the museum that only rarely selects non-Japanese vendors for a place in one of their stalls. Ryus fans have always known the ramen here is world class, though.

However, the new fans of this local ramen joint have impacted the restaurant’s ability to stay open long hours.

Normally open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, during the past week the restaurant has had to shut early. Yesterday they closed at 5:30 p.m. after running out of broth.

It’s great to see this local business bouncing back after a fire devastated their location on Baldwin. Chef-owner Ryuichiro Takahashi spoke about their success on our podcast.