This Week on DineSafe: Fresh, Mother's Dumplings, Popeye's, Onoir, Queen Margherita Pizza

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's best destinations for dumplings was shut down by city health inspectors. Mother's Dumplings in Chinatown was closed down after landing a shocking eleven infractions two of which were crucial.

Discover what other local spots got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Fresh on Spadina (147 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: August 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Queen Margherita Pizza (785 Annette St.)

Inspected on: August 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: August 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 7, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents) and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Onoir (620 Church St.)

Inspected on: August 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Perfect Chinese Restaurant (4386 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: August 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Amaya Express (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: August 17, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.