This Week on DineSafe: Fresh, Mother's Dumplings, Popeye's, Onoir, Queen Margherita Pizza

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's best destinations for dumplings was shut down by city health inspectors. Mother's Dumplings in Chinatown was closed down after landing a shocking eleven infractions two of which were crucial.
Discover what other local spots got busted by health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: August 13, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
- Inspected on: August 13, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 15, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Popeye's (1530 Albion Rd.)
- Inspected on: August 15, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: August 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 11 (Minor: 7, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents) and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Onoir (620 Church St.)
- Inspected on: August 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 16, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60° and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 17, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.