This Week on DineSafe: 241 Pizza, Churrasco of St. Clair, Cora's, McDonald's, Foggy Dew

This week on DineSafe a Vietnamese restaurant near Lansdowne & St. Clair was shut down by Toronto city health inspectors. Pho Rang Dong only landed one crucial infraction but it was enough to close down the operation.

Learn what other local restaurants got in trouble with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

241 Pizza (142 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: August 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: August 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Mustafa (866 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: August 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 15 (Minor: 3, Significant: 8, Crucial: 4)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination, failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: August 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pho Rang Dong (1193 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: August 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner adversely affecting sanitary operation.

Barrio Coreano (642 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: August 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Congee Star (900 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: August 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Foggy Dew (803 King St. West)

Inspected on: August 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Inspected on: August 23, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Gordo Ex Cafe (1048 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: August 24, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A