Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario beer tax

Ontario increasing tax on craft beer

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Buck-a-beer continues to be controversial, and it seems that it will for a while. 

A policy leftover from the Liberal provincial government has ensured the tax on beer will go up November 1st, which may be a setback to Doug Ford's buck-a-beer initiative. 

The tax, increasing to about 3¢/litre, will generate revenue for the provincial government, which promised to lower the cost of beer and "the days of government putting their hand in your pocket each time you buy a two-four.

While the page on the Ontario website has not been updated since May, the PC government has not made any comment about taxes being frozen or lowered, so for now it's safe to assume the increase will occur as planned. 

Many local breweries have refused to participate in the buck-a-beer program, as they will have to eat the costs of lowered prices for what they say is zero benefit. With a tax increase, breweries are sure to keep their prices unchanged, perhaps even raising them. 

Premier Ford says the buck-a-beer program—which so far only has one participant—should begin by Labour Day

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Ontario increasing tax on craft beer

Korean ice cream chain Kiss the Tiramisu closes Toronto location

The Corned Beef House has closed in Toronto and here's what's replacing it

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Pi Co, Pho Mi Asia, Levetto, My Roti Place, Tondou

26 totally vegan eats from the Vegandale Festival in Toronto

The top 5 restaurants near Jane and Finch

The Toronto Waterfront Night Market has taken over Ontario Place

Downtown Toronto is getting a taiyaki soft serve