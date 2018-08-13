Ontario increasing tax on craft beer

Buck-a-beer continues to be controversial, and it seems that it will for a while.

A policy leftover from the Liberal provincial government has ensured the tax on beer will go up November 1st, which may be a setback to Doug Ford's buck-a-beer initiative.

Huh. So after all this “buck-a-beer” hullabaloo, the Ontario government still plans to raise the basic tax rate on beer on November 1? https://t.co/E6TfZTgCAE pic.twitter.com/1LJa4ldbSZ — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) August 13, 2018

The tax, increasing to about 3¢/litre, will generate revenue for the provincial government, which promised to lower the cost of beer and "the days of government putting their hand in your pocket each time you buy a two-four."

I thought taxes on beer were unchanged, i.e., that @OntarioPCParty will have their hands just as much in my pocket every time I buy a case of beer? This tweet from @fordnation is VERY misleading! #onpoli https://t.co/iFuOAiamvg — Tweeter in TO (@edrinto) August 13, 2018

While the page on the Ontario website has not been updated since May, the PC government has not made any comment about taxes being frozen or lowered, so for now it's safe to assume the increase will occur as planned.

Many local breweries have refused to participate in the buck-a-beer program, as they will have to eat the costs of lowered prices for what they say is zero benefit. With a tax increase, breweries are sure to keep their prices unchanged, perhaps even raising them.

Thanks Johnny I think I will take your advice on the cold one. Unless they are willing cut the beer tax however, I can't see how any brewery can afford to sell #BuckABeer over the long term. — James Ryan (@JamesJJRyan) August 10, 2018

Premier Ford says the buck-a-beer program—which so far only has one participant—should begin by Labour Day.