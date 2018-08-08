Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
buck a beer

Only one Ontario brewery has agreed to sell beer for a buck

Eat & Drink
Michael Ott
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doug Ford's buck-a-beer initiative has been controversial since its inception, and most brewers are removing themselves from the situation. Well, all but one. 

Barley Days Brewery, located in Prince Edward County, is so far the only manufacturer that has agreed to participate in the program. 

The Twitter account Ontario 'Buck A Beer' Tracker is keeping running lists of which breweries are for, and against, the program. So far, the "against" list contains 21 members ― and counting.

Many brewers have come out against the policy, stating that they refuse to lower the quality of their product or take on the costs of the program, since they will not receive any subsidies. 

Barley Days, the one participating brewery, was also featured in a promotional video posted to the Twitter page for Doug Ford's publicity service, Ontario News Now. The product placement may indicate that a previous deal had been struck between the two parties. 

Bandit Brewery, based in Toronto, also asked Ford to remove a tweet image where he showed their logo. Ford's tweet has since been deleted. 

The Ontario PC government announced buck-a-beer would be in effect by Labour Day. The policy lowers the minimum legal selling price of beer from $1.25 to $1, both of which are far below the regular price of an average beer. 

Lead photo by

@fordnation

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a three-hour all you can drink beer festival

Popular Vancouver restaurant replacing Frings on King West

Only one Ontario brewery has agreed to sell beer for a buck

Doug Ford's buck-a-beer for Ontario gets mixed reviews

Thai restaurant replacing Lady Marmalade on Queen

Toronto startup has found a way to brew coffee just like tea

The top 5 new food trucks in Toronto

Sportsnet is opening a restaurant in Toronto