Molson cannabis beer is coming to a Toronto bar near you

Marijuana-infused brews will soon be a thing in Canada, thanks to a unique partnership between Molson Coors and Quebec-based cannabis producer The Hydropothecary Corporation (or "HEXO," as it's referred to in press materials).

The companies announced on Wednesday that they had entered into a "definitive agreement to form a joint venture to pursue opportunities to develop non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market following legalization."

What this means is that they want to make beer that gets you high, but not drunk.

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Canada on October 17 of this year, though we still don't quite know how it's going to be sold in Ontario.

It is well known, however, that edibles and other "infused" products won't be legal from the get-go. Molson and HEXO say that "the highly anticipated consumable cannabis market" is expected to be legalized country-wide sometime in 2019.

You'll have to wait until at least summer to try this Molson-brand cannabis beer stuff, in any case — but rest assured, it's coming.