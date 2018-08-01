Private dispensaries and LCBO might both sell cannabis in Ontario

Cannabis is set to be legalized country-wide by mid-October, but there might be some delays.

Since Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced sales would no longer be controlled by the LCBO, as was originally planned, experts are saying rollout might take longer than expected.

"We still need to get exact details but ... given the tight deadline for Oct. 17 for cannabis legalization it might be the case consumers will need to buy online until retail stores can be finalized," said Rod Elliot, senior vice president at Global Public Affairs.

However, Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says there is no need to fear, and that stores will be operational by the October 17 legalization date.

It should also be noted that personnel agency @RandstadCanada was directed by the Ontario Cannabis Store to continue hiring for retail positions following Thursday’s announcement #onpoli — Alanna Sokic (@alannasokic) July 31, 2018

Along with this update, there are unconfirmed reports that the Ontario Cannabis Store ― the wing of the LCBO that was meant to sell weed under the scrapped public ownership plan ― may remain in the retail business after all.

I've been told by someone familiar with the situation that the Ontario Cannabis Store has been interviewing individuals for store positions as recently as yesterday. — Harrison Jordan (@harjord) July 31, 2018

The Ontario Cannabis Store has reportedly been told to continue its hiring process. Some experts believe there may be a public-private hybrid approach to cannabis sales in the province, but nothing has been confirmed or announced by the Ford government.

We asked #Toronto what they think of #DougFord's plan to take cannabis sales away from the #LCBO in favour of privately owned dispensaries #Ontario pic.twitter.com/Wd5ziLPFQp — blogTO (@blogTO) July 28, 2018

If the stores are not in fact operational by then, you can always purchase online!