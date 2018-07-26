City
Ontario to reverse LCBO monopoly on cannabis sales

In a shocking turn of events, news broke tonight that Doug Ford plans to reverse the Liberal's plan to hand weed sales to the LCBO and the newly created Ontario Cannabis Store.

Instead, privately owned dispensaries similar to the illegal ones that surfaced in neighbourhoods around Toronto over the past few years, will be able to get back in the action. 

According to chatter on Twitter, the new plans could be announced as early as next week.

Under the rumoured new plans, there will be no OCS retail stores like the one announced for the Upper Beaches earlier this year.

Originally, 40 OCS stores were expected to launch before the end of 2018.

It's expected OCS will now only function as a wholesaler supplying weed to the private dispensaries in the province.

