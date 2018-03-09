Ontario's cannabis stores now have a name and logo

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario has unveiled an official logo and name for its forthcoming chain of marijuana dispensaries.

Introducing the Ontario Cannabis Store (or "OCS," as it will likely come to be known) and its minimalistic, sans-serif, black and white logo.

"We are confident the brand name and logo will help ensure Ontarians are able to safely and easily identify Ontario Cannabis Stores as the sole legal retailer of non-medical cannabis in Ontario," reads the LCBO's dedicated cannabis updates blog.

"The name is designed to convey a safe, simple and approachable environment for consumers, and agency employees, in a clear and easily understood manner."

If safe and simple were what the LCBO's design team was going for, consider this a smashing success.

The creative team behind the Ontario Cannabis Store logo. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/XKyQ2jq2zl — Andrew Tumilty (@AndrewTumilty) March 9, 2018

Along with the logo and name, LCBO Cannabis Updates revealed more details on Friday about its board of directors, online stores and in-store shopping experience.

The Canadian commerce platform Shopify will be powering both brick-and-mortar and online sales channels for Ontario's cannabis agency, including its stores and online channel.

"Shopify will also supply the technology to power screens throughout the physical stores that give consumers product and health information which will follow federal guidelines and marketing provisions," reads the post.

"The in-store point-of-sale system will operate through iPad hardware."

Very hip, Ontario. Very hip indeed.