Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
ocs toronto

People are not happy with the location of Toronto's first cannabis store

Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
How did Toronto's first legal cannabis store end up within a 15 minute walking radius of three elementary schools, two preschools, several parks, a kids’ martial arts studio and a tutoring centre for Grades K through 12?

Kathleen Wynne has no idea, but she's eager to find out – as are school board officials and other people in the area who find the location choice both illogical and weird.

The forthcoming Ontario Cannabis Store at 2480 Gerrard Street East is one of four that were announced in a press release on Wednesday. The other three are in Kingston, Guelph and Thunder Bay.

Given the LCBO's stated mandate of "minimizing proximity to primary and secondary schools," a lot of people were surprised by where they decided to put Toronto's first pot shop.

The Toronto District School Board told CBC News this week that it wasn't consulted about the location, and that some parents have already complained to local trustees.

"To me this is a bit like the Wild West," said school board chair Robin Pilkey. "They don't know how it's going to run out, so I think caution in the beginning would have been a good idea."

As it stands, the new marijuana shop near Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood will open in the same plaza as PRO Martial Arts, a Kumon Math & Reading Centre and several fast food joints.

It will be a six minute walk from Blantyre Public School and 5 minutes by bike from both the Broad View French Montessori School and Crescent Town Elementary School.

