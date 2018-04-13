People are not happy with the location of Toronto's first cannabis store

How did Toronto's first legal cannabis store end up within a 15 minute walking radius of three elementary schools, two preschools, several parks, a kids’ martial arts studio and a tutoring centre for Grades K through 12?

Kathleen Wynne has no idea, but she's eager to find out – as are school board officials and other people in the area who find the location choice both illogical and weird.

The forthcoming Ontario Cannabis Store at 2480 Gerrard Street East is one of four that were announced in a press release on Wednesday. The other three are in Kingston, Guelph and Thunder Bay.

Here’s the location for the first provincially run cannabis store in Toronto: 2480 Gerrard St East, near the corner of Victoria Park Ave. #onpoli #OCS pic.twitter.com/1StaqaB6ZC — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) April 11, 2018

Given the LCBO's stated mandate of "minimizing proximity to primary and secondary schools," a lot of people were surprised by where they decided to put Toronto's first pot shop.

Who's doing Ontario Cannabis' store leases? I'm snickering a bit here. https://t.co/9yEMf62Qku — Craig Patterson (@RI_EIC) April 13, 2018

The Toronto District School Board told CBC News this week that it wasn't consulted about the location, and that some parents have already complained to local trustees.

"To me this is a bit like the Wild West," said school board chair Robin Pilkey. "They don't know how it's going to run out, so I think caution in the beginning would have been a good idea."

My cousin's school is across the street from a LCBO and a Beer Store. How is that okay and this is not? Alcohol is more harmful than marijuana. — L Leighton (@scrumdidlly) April 13, 2018

As it stands, the new marijuana shop near Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood will open in the same plaza as PRO Martial Arts, a Kumon Math & Reading Centre and several fast food joints.

Why wouldn’t you put your business close to the best customers?😀 — Jeff Hodgkinson (@HodgkinsonJeff) April 13, 2018

It will be a six minute walk from Blantyre Public School and 5 minutes by bike from both the Broad View French Montessori School and Crescent Town Elementary School.