Loblaws says it will participate in buck-a-beer

Pretty much every reputable brewery in Ontario has rejected Premier Doug Ford's idea of selling $1 beers on account of the fact that they'd like to maintain product quality and continue to pay their employees a living wage.

It seems Loblaw Companies Ltd. had a different idea.

Canada's largest retailer, owner of Shopper's Drug Mart, Joe Fresh and thousands of supermarkets nationwide, announced on Tuesday that it would start selling its President’s Choice-brand beer for a loonie (plus deposit) to "celebrate the return of buck-a-beer in Ontario."

While no end date has been announced for the promotion, PC says that $1 beer will only be available for a limited time.

Also available for a limited time were the $25 gift cards Loblaw gave out earlier this year after admitting to its participation in a 15-year-long, industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement that saw Canadians spend way more than they should have on packaged bread products between 2001 and 2015.

Unlike its competitors, which were found to have "committed indictable offences under the Competition Act," Loblaws received complete immunity for cooperating with investigators during that scandal — so no worries, the corporation can probably afford to charge you slightly less for beer next week.

So Galen can't find it in his heart to have his store staff pack groceries for customers, but $1 beer is important! Confirms a feeling I've had about the Loblaw empire for some time. —President's Choice to participate in buck a beer for limited time

https://t.co/vF3c7m5HoE — Gail Copeland (@copelandconsult) August 21, 2018

"It's been a decade since the end of buck-a-beer in Ontario, but our brand has continued to deliver great taste at exceptional value in other provinces," said PC Senior Vice President Ian Gordon in a press release today.

"With the change in pricing rules here, we were excited to help our customers in Ontario celebrate this long weekend."

The President's Choice promotion is set to begin next Monday, Aug. 27 at the Beer Store, where six types of PC brand beer will sell for $13.20 per dozen bottles or $26.40 for 24 bottles.

Like I said, 10 cent-a-beer deposit fees are not included.