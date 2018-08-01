The LCBO and Beer Store will stay open this August long weekend

There'll be no need to stock up on booze ahead of this three-day-long weekend in Toronto: Both the LCBO and Beer Store will have plenty of locations open to serve you on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (should you still be raring to go by then.)

Unlike fancier, more widely-celebrated holiday weekends, the one we're heading into doesn't even have an agreed upon name — and is thus relatively chill in terms of closures.

Government offices, municipal buildings, banks, libraries and post offices will all be closed on Monday in honour of what most people call either Civic Holiday or Simcoe Day, but you'll still be able to shop and buy six-packs.

The LCBO announced on its website last week that its stores will be observing regular hours on Saturday August, 4, and Sunday, August 5.

A total of 420 (seriously) LCBO stores will also be open on Monday, August 6, across the province, but may be operating on holiday hours. You can check the schedule for your local haunts right here.

The Beer Store, for its part, says that "select retail locations will remain open on Monday August 6th from 11am-6pm."

More than 20 Beer Store locations in Toronto, a list of which you can see here, will be open for the entire holiday weekend, though, again, holiday hours might apply.

Enjoy (responsibly)!