What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2018, otherwise known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical long weekend. On August 6, most of the city remains open so start planning for the day ahead.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.

General

Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food

Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many consider Mondays a day off.

Open

Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.

Drink

Open

Malls

Open

Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.

Attractions

Open