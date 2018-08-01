City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
civic holiday ontario

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2018 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2018, otherwise known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical long weekend. On August 6, most of the city remains open so start planning for the day ahead.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.

General
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

civic holiday ontario

The TTC is operating on a holiday schedule for Simcoe Day. Photo by Jason Cook.

Food

Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many consider Mondays a day off.
Open
  • Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.

Drink

Open

civic holiday monday

Indie bottle shops will be open on Simcoe Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls

Open
  • Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.

Attractions

Open
Lead photo by

Roozbeh Rokni

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Ontario government just launched its own news channel

Man spotted riding an ostrich in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2018 in Toronto

Private dispensaries and LCBO might both sell cannabis in Ontario

Fairland Funhouse and Liquor Donuts don't want to ruin Kensington

One of Toronto's most awkward intersections is getting a traffic light

Historic building by Union Station might get a huge makeover

Toronto is buying a house so it can save a tree