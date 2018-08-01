What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2018 in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2018, otherwise known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical long weekend. On August 6, most of the city remains open so start planning for the day ahead.
Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Banks
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
The TTC is operating on a holiday schedule for Simcoe Day. Photo by Jason Cook.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many consider Mondays a day off.
Open
- Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.
Drink
Open
Indie bottle shops will be open on Simcoe Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Open
- Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.
Attractions
Open