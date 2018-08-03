The top 10 places to have a girls' night out in Toronto

Girls' night out in Toronto is the time when you and the crew can catch up and wind down. Any time spent with friends is a guaranteed good time, but the top spots for your gathering should have ample seating for large parties, some shareable eats, and definitely enough drinks on hand.

Here are my picks for the top places for a girls' night out in Toronto.

If you're all in the mood for a party, head to this Chinatown bar for good ambiance and even better drink specials. Unlike most bars, Happy Hour here lasts all the way until 8 p.m., meaning there's more than enough time after work to get nicely buzzed on a budget.

However you identify, you're welcome to enjoy an epic latenight drag show at this historically LGBTQ-friendly venue without encroaching on anyone's safe space. Head into this basement club in Little Italy for diverse crowds and cheap drinks.

What better way to shake off some stress than a night of dancing. This salsa staple in Little Portugal has musical acts every day of the week, but their Havana Club Fridays and Salsa Saturdays are where it's at, complete with pre-party dance lessons and ladies-free-discount before 10 p.m.

Let's be real, there's nothing more perfect than some 'yoki for a group of four or more. This Koreatown favourite has private rooms, cheap drink specials and a massive catalogue of songs to choose from including a selection of 6ix God tunes for the Drake lovers.

If you haven't had a chance to visit this Kensington Market bar, now might be the time. There's plenty of bar stools here for big groups (try and get there early to snag a good spot) and a menu of fun shareable food to enjoy in a neon-lit space that's pretty bumpin'.

It might be clichéd but sometimes there's really nothing more relaxing than an evening of primping with the girls. It doesn't get more fancy than this King West spa, which offers party packages including manis, pedis, and a glasses of bubbly for groups of five or more.

This massive arcade across from the Rogers Centre is the closest thing you'll get to a girls' trip to Vegas, just instead of slot machines you'll have giant Pac-Man machines instead. The fact you can have some cocktails while playing games makes this place a grown-up wonderland.

For a vibe that's casual but still hip, this spot on Dundas West has it all. You can start of with some tasty Chinese dishes for dinner, polish off a bottle of sparkling wine and stick around for the party after. There's also a signature couch here for the ultimate neon-lit group photo.

Bring the whole crew if you want: the city vistas from this 7th floor rooftop can be viewed from all around this sprawling restaurant. With tons of seating and a sleek ambiance, it'll be easy to pass hours here with the besties.

Still one of the most popular places for bachelorettes and girl gatherings, this Entertainment District saloon comes equipped with all the gaudy trappings of a Hollywood-approved night on the town, from the cowboy-themed menus to the quintessential mechanical bull.