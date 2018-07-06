Watermelon ice cream sandwiches are coming back to Toronto

Toronto's own outpost of the popular South Korean soft-serve chain Milkcow is now officially open — and if all the free ice cream they gave out last weekend didn't charm you enough, just wait until Wednesday with that hype-hungry mouth of yours.

In less than a week, we will experience the second coming of watermelon ice cream sandwiches a là Dominique Ansel's 2017 hit "What-A-Melon" creation.

And they won't be disappearing after a few weeks this time.

Milkcow Canada confirmed today that watermelon ice cream sandwiches will be available at its new location near Yonge and Eglinton (2651 Yonge Street) starting sometime next week (likely Wednesday).

The menu item will be permanent, but seasonal, meaning that you can only purchase it in July and August.

The organic milk soft serve specialists recently started selling these ice cream-stuffed watermelon slices in Richmond, B.C., among other international locations, with great success, prompting Toronto customers to cry out for them here.

Our wish, it turns out, is Milkcow's command.

First unveiled in Tokyo, and then in Manhattan last July, the treat is brilliant in its simplicity: A juicy watermelon slice filled with watermelon-flavoured soft serve, topped with chocolate "seeds."

News that one booth at the CNE was serving up its own (less pretty) version of Ansel's trendy dessert last year sparked a mad rush, followed by an Instagram frenzy in Toronto.

So is the way things go around here.

Based on what customers have shared pictures of from other Milkcow locations, their watermelon sandwiches are both better looking and more versatile than those at the CNE in 2017.

In Australia, you can get your watermelon filled with piña colada soft serve and mango sorbet, if you so please.

It is not year clear if those flavours will carry over to Canada, but I can almost guarantee the finished product will be the most cohesive take on this trend Toronto has seen yet.