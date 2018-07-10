Toronto upset after Caesar challenge canceled last minute

Toronto is up in arms after a event promising only the zaniest and craziest Caesars was cancelled last minute over the weekend.

The Toronto Caesar Challenge was scheduled for Saturday afternoon on the greenroof at The Big Carrot, but a day-of cancellation saw ticket holders show up to the venue only to find out it had been called off.

Organizers took to Facebook to address concerns but were vague on the reason for the cancellation, citing only that they had been "told not to host this event."



"We are deeply sorry but know that we will not give up to help the homeless. We are hurt and saddened by the outcome."

The event was meant as a fundraiser for non-profit Hygiene on Wheels and promised a day of "yummy food and drink tastes from local companies, live music and more."

Complaints directed at Toronto Caesar Fest—the organizers for the event—soon flooded in, calling the event a "scam" and "sketchy."

"This is actually the most disorganized event. I better get my refund," one person commented on the original post.

"I’m sorry but you must have known this days ago that your vendors weren't coming. This is the worst planned event I've ever been apart of. What a scam," wrote another.

Organizers went on to issue another statement stating that all tickets would be refunded in full and that processing was "taking a bit longer since we've decided to refund everyone. We've received all your emails and we are trying to respond as quickly as possible."

It turns out that the original date had been set for June 23 and rescheduled to July 7 and moved to a venue that featured a roof. Guests from the June 23 date noted as early as yesterday that they had still not received a refund from that time.

"Has anyone actually received their refund yet?," one person posted. "It's been over 10 business days for me and still nothing."