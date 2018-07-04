The top 5 new sandwiches in Toronto

The top new sandwiches in Toronto are the greatest thing since sliced bread. Reinventions of breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese, banh mi, and meatball subs are ready to be discovered by hungry Torontonians who believe all anyone really wants in this life is to sit in peace and eat a sandwich.

Here are my picks for the top new sandwiches in Toronto.

Eggs may have been elevated to song form by Linda Belcher, but this new Kensington spot showcases eggs via the sandwich. That’s pretty much all they do, but they make the brioche buns in house and there are lots of variations, including ones topped with house cured bacon and salmon.

All grilled cheese sandwiches are served with fried pickles at this newly-opened sandwich stand in Market 707 on Dundas West specializing in the ooey-gooey comfort food.

This Etobicoke shop near Lakeshore Boulevard and Brown's Line attached to Woody's Burgers is from the same folks, sharing the smoker to prepare meats for hearty roast beef, meatball, and brisket sandwiches.

This elevated banh mi shop in Koreatown does deluxe and five spice baby bella mushroom tofu versions of the classic Vietnamese sandwich.

Order crushable Telway burgers and breakfast sandwiches from the people behind The Federal from this window on the side of Reunion Island in Roncesvalles Village.