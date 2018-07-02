The top 5 new cafes in Toronto

Eat & Drink
The top new cafes in Toronto have brought us new Aussie-style coffee shops and more options than ever for specialty third-wave coffee. Get your caffeine buzz on in these spots where the interior design is every bit as pretty as the latte art.

Here are my picks for the top new cafes in Toronto.

Lion Coffee

This St. Clair West coffee pocket is now home to Chocolat de Kat. They’ve long been retailed solely in de Mello Palheta shops, and a former manager there co-owns this place with the head chocolatier herself.

The Library Specialty Coffee

Pour over fans have already deemed the brew at this Baldwin Village adjacent cafe some of the best in the city, with a dedicated station where beans can be inspected.

Alcove Coffee

This coffee corner in an industrial area of the Junction Triangle is actually attached to a massive photography studio, but that doesn’t mean the cafe doesn’t stand out on its own with lovely design, cutesy Japanese marshmallow cats and soft serve affogato.

The Sydney Grind

Aussies missing a taste of home should head to Etobicoke to now find takes on treats like Lamingtons, Fairy Bread, Hummingbirds and Anzac cookies at this darling place.

Pop Coffee Works

Coffee that’s actually been roasted out in Mississauga at their own operation of the same name can be brewed using several different methods at this just-opened breezy cafe near Yonge and Dundas.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Lion Coffee

